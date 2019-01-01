Professional declutterer and organiser to the stars, Nicola Lewis (better known as ‘TGCO’ with over 50,000 followers on Instagram), shares her tips for a post-Christmas kitchen that will help you to start off your year right.

Happy New Year everybody! So, who’s taken down their Christmas stuff already?

Traditionally, Christmas decorations are taken down before the 12th night (which is the 6th January). However, I like to make a start on 1st January. I feel it’s a great way to start the new year off clean, tidy and focused for the year ahead!

I place everything into containers or Christmas storage bags ready to be labelled and then placed back into our loft. This year, I am parting with a few items as we’ve had them a few years, so will be donating them to a charity or whoever would like them by the end of this week. I encourage everyone to get all hands on deck and clean the house.

The next stage is the fridge and freezer. You may have hosted or attended a Christmas dinner/party, and either way you’re sure to have been stuck with lots of leftovers in your fridge. Most of the contents now won’t get eaten, and some have probably gone bad. Start by cleaning out your fridge thoroughly, remove all the Christmas/out of date food and then organise back to normal. Start the new year clean and fresh – literally!

Next it’s the kitchen food cupboards. By simply dividing your kitchen cupboards into zones, you will not only be able to keep your food organised, but it will also reduce your meal-preparation time. Another huge benefit is, when writing your shopping lists each week, you’ll be able to keep on top of what you need and keep costs down.

First, identify food and cooking categories that suit your lifestyle (weeknight dinners, portable lunches, baking, etc.) and then designate an area for each category with the most often-used zones in reach. If you don’t have the space, then you can use cupboard organisers to help. This will prevent waste, as everything will be visible inside. I like to declutter my cupboards every quarter, removing out of date cans and jars.

Remember, what makes a kitchen great is not always about the size or space, it’s about how you organise it. Good luck!

BY NICOLA LEWIS