The XII Cádiz Jazz Festival

The XII edition of the Cádiz Jazz Festival will be held from July 24th-28th at the Castillo de Santa Catalina in Cádiz.

The doors of Santa Catalina Castle will open two hours early, so that the audience can enjoy the wonderful sunset from that strategic enclave, with music, dining space and bar. After the concerts there will be a jam session until 2:30am.

As complementary activities, in different areas of the city, the Cádiz Jazz Festival will have the Jazz Forum: a space open to the public that aims to generate opinion, provide information and continue to create culture around jazz and improvised music, and dance workshops that will be taught by the association Aro que Swing, who will also offer performances in open spaces of the city.

Tickets can be purchased at www.entradium.com, and all information about this edition of the Cádiz Jazz Festival can be found at www.festivaljazzcadiz.com.

* * * *

La XII edición del Festival Jazz Cádiz se celebrará del 24 al 28 de julio en el Castillo de Santa Catalina en Cádiz.

Actuarán: Lucía Rey Trío, Raynald Colom, Jure Pukl´s Doubtless con Melissa Aldana, Sant Andreu Jazz Band, y Miron Rafajlovic.

Las puertas del Castillo de Santa Catalina se abrirán dos horas antes de los conciertos, para que el público asistente pueda disfrutar de las maravillosas puestas de sol desde ese enclave estratégico,con música, espacio gastronómico para cenar y barra.

Después de los conciertos habrá Jam Session, hasta 2:30 horas.

Como actividades complementarias, en diferentes espacios de la ciudad, el Festival Jazz Cádiz cuenta este año con el Fórum Jazz, un espacio abierto a todo el público que pretende generar opinión, aportar información y seguir creando cultura en torno a la música jazz e improvisada, y talleres de baile que impartirá la asociación Aro que Swing, que también ofrecerá actuaciones en espacios abiertos de la ciudad:

Las entradas se podrán adquirir en www.entradium.com, y toda la información sobre esta edición del Festival Jazz Cádiz se puede consultar en www.festivaljazzcadiz.com.