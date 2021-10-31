BY James Allan and Paul Hughes (Consultant Urologists)

Movember is a global charity that highlights challenging the status quo of men’s attitudes to their health and research about men’s health issues, specifically mental health and suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Why a month when women’s health gets a day or at best a week? Well, we all know the men in our life and nothing gets done in a day, or even a week, so giving them a month allows the message to get home and a whole month of raising funds to make a real difference! Show me a man who can grow a moustache resembling Burt Reynolds in a week and I’ll want to dope test him!

So hit the Movember website and join in the fun!

2021 has been another challenging year for all of us, and we need your help more than ever to stop men dying too young. Whether you grow a moustache, take on the Move challenge, get your friends together for a virtual event or create your own challenge (we call it Mo Your Own Way), there are more ways than ever to have fun and stay connected while raising much-needed funds for men’s health. How will you Mo this Movember?

GROW

Try the Trucker. Rock a Regent. Cultivate a Connoisseur. More than just follicles on your face, your moustache is a ribbon. With it, you have the ability to remind people of the importance of men’s health, and urge them to take action with a donation.

MOVE

How you run or walk is up to you. Take it fast, take it slow. Push your limits outside (or push ‘go’ on the treadmill). 60km over the month for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour.

HOST

Host in-person or online. Think big. Think small. Think delicious, competitive or creative. It’s all about bringing people together to have fun while doin’ good.

MO YOUR OWN WAY

A choose-your-own-adventure challenge, epic in scope and scale. You need imagination, determination and fire in your belly. It’s an open-ended invitation to test your limits in the name of men’s health. And have a ton of fun while you’re getting it done.

Every suicide directly affects 135 people.

Whether it’s a test of physical endurance or a not-so-sweaty pledge to kick a bad habit – it’s whatever Mo Your Own Way means to you

Another great charity to hook up with is CALM; Campaign Against Living Miserably. Recently, the Office for National Statistics released the figures for suicides in the UK for 2020. It showed that suicide rates have declined from 2019. We must be acutely aware that we must treat these figures with caution and remain vigilant to the evolving mental health crisis that have arisen over the last 2 years. Most importantly, we must remember that despite this decline, the sad reality is 115 people still die by suicide in the UK every week – with 75% of those deaths being male. That’s far from ok. There’s a life behind every single one of those deaths, young or old – a person with friends, family and a community that will forever feel that loss.

The effects of suicide are shattering. Research has found that every suicide directly affects 135 people – that’s friends, family, colleagues, and the communities in which we live. On top of that, when somebody is bereaved by suicide, they are themselves at greater risk of taking their own life. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Suicide is potentially preventable – with the right support and an open and supportive society, everyone can feel there are reasons to go on. To stay.

The colossal value of friends, real conversations and social structure, the natural beauty of exercise and endorphins to cleanse the mind and avoiding the old enemies who disguise themselves as companions on this lonely road, alcohol and drugs

While progress has been made in recent years to change the discourse and help people open up about how they feel, there’s still a long way to go in tackling the stigma surrounding suicide. The high rate of suicide amongst middle aged men over the past decade serves as a poignant reminder of why CALM will continue to lead a movement against suicide.

So remember remember CALM and Movember, and let’s help to change Gibraltar!

For more information or to get involved, visit thecalmzone.net and movember.com.