By James Allan and Paul Hughes (Consultant Urologists)

Lift and separate has brought much joy to many of us over the years and I am pleased to let many men know that this is going to continue.

We left you last month on some drugs to see if we could improve your waterworks and make that little bit of your life better, and we agreed to meet again today. Well, if you are happy, then great! But if you haven’t had that much improvement, or have experienced side-effects, or simply don’t want to take drugs every day for the rest of your life then let’s start talking modern minimally invasive surgery.

Old-fashioned prostate operations, a TURP, is a good operation and makes you pass water much better. It is the gold standard when talking about removing the prostatic obstruction and decreasing your symptoms. But it comes at a cost with significant potential side effects and complications. As a major surgery it should not be taken lightly as it may be too high a hurdle for some of our frailer gentleman. Potential sexual side effects and complications may upset patients and may disturb your personal relationships and performance.

Over the years, minimally invasive techniques have evolved, which hopefully give you as much reward as possible without exposing you to the risk, so that the risk/reward balance we discussed last week was as favourable as possible.

Let’s start talking modern minimally invasive surgery.

The best technique to emerge and establish itself with over five years of hard evidence is the ‘UroLift’, coming soon to all good hospitals near you! So what is it and how does it work?









A UroLift is typically a one-time solution that provides rapid relief and recovery of prostate symptoms. It can break the cycle of medications and how they make a person feel, all without the risks of more invasive surgery. The goal of the UroLift treatment is to relieve symptoms so you can get back to your life and resume your daily activities.

It is proven to give a significant improvement in quality of life for patients compared to medications and is the only prostate procedure shown not to cause new and lasting erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction, while being a safe and effective treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms.

It’s a revolutionary approach to treating BPH that lifts and holds the enlarged prostate tissue so it no longer blocks the urethra. It is the only BPH treatment performed by a urologist that does not require heating, cutting, or removal of the prostate tissue. The procedure is typically performed in day surgery, you are only there for a few hours and probably fully recovered in a few days.

So, risk/reward of the UroLift? Well, it does not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction, it is minimally invasive with almost no downtime. The results are durable – at least 5 years – with rapid recovery over a few days, and symptom relief is almost immediate. Most importantly it gives you a significant improvement in quality of life, better than tablets, without the risks of surgery.

If you think you or loved one would benefit from a ‘Lift and Separate’, search ‘UroLift® System Procedure Animation’ on YouTube to watch an informative video.

So far, we have been talking about benign prostates; next month we are going to lift the lid of Pandora’s Box and start discussing prostate cancer.