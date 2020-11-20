The Spirit of Christmas and Illuminations

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture can confirm that the Christmas Festival of Lights will this year move to a broadcast and an online event.

As previously announced, due to COVID guidelines and keeping to social responsibility, the format for the annual event will be different from previous years.

Working alongside the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GAMPA and Gibmedia, this year’s event will be a production to be known as ‘The Spirit of Christmas’. The production will feature local dancers and singers, all pre-recorded prior to airing on GBC TV and GCS Facebook, and keeping to guidelines approved by the Director of Public Health. The performers have been recorded as individuals or small groups and the recordings edited to into a continuous production.

The Government of Gibraltar and the organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ on both online platforms today at 7pm.

The traditional Christmas lights will be switched on as from today, Friday 20th November 2020. The illuminations will thereafter come on automatically every day until the 6th January 2020.

The public is reminded that there will be no live event at either Casemates or the Piazza.