By Georgios Tontos

The Gibraltar National Football Championship is back, after of two months of inactivity. The unexpected and unprecedented break came in December due to the spread of the virus, with the championship being stopped and the teams being out of activity. The decision to restart sports activities came at the beginning of February, with the country’s federation announcing the return for February 24th. The championship teams had almost half a month to return to their normal levels, after A period of abstinence and finding their form through training. The first half of last year found St. Joseph’s at the top of the standings.

The first match of the restart was done with the best way after St Joseph’s faced the second of the ranking Europa in the derby of the week. Europa’s impressive 4-1 victory proved they weren’t too affected by the interruption, placing first in the rankings. Liam Walker was the team’s best player, sending the ball into the net two out of the four times.

Lincoln Red Imps easily overcame Glacis United with a score of 3-0, thanks to goals from De Barr, Martinez, and Kike in the second half, obtaining second place. In the fourth-place derby, Mons Calpe beat Lynx 1-0.

An own goal from Brad Power means Mons are on their way to securing the final top-six spot as it stands. At the rear, after Boca’s resignation from the championship, College 1975 and Europa Point are the main suspicions for relegation.

The second game of the restart and last of the regular season started with the impressive victory of Europa against College 1975 with a score of 9-0. The greens were impressive, having an easy day at work, with the end of the race finding them in first place with a distance of three points from second place. The derby of the match took place two days later, as Lincoln and St. Joseph’s faced off in the battle for second place. Lincoln was the big winner, scoring 4-2, closing the season in second place. For St Joseph’s, this is not the result they would have been hoping for and leaves them in a complicated situation heading into the league split.

The first six teams that will participate in the second round are Europa, Lincoln, St Joseph’s, Lynx, Mons Calpe, and Lions Gibraltar, while the other five teams will fight to avoid relegation.