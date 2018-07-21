The RediBike Phase Two

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning is pleased to announce the second phase of the RediBike scheme.

Following the first review of the scheme a year after its launch, statistics have shown that the most popular bicycle stations continue to be at Market Place and Southport Gates. In an attempt to target other types of potential user, three new rack locations will as from today, be available at Governor’s Parade (adjacent to the Eliott Hotel), Beach View Terraces and Catalan Bay (adjacent to Caleta Hotel).

Therefore, The RediBike Scheme will now allow users to pick up and dock their Redibikes in areas near known leisure and recreation facilities such as our most frequented beaches on the east side.

RediBikes Phase 2 attempts to offer cyclists a more sustainable mode of transport, in keeping with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. Residents of Gibraltar opting to take up cycling during their daily commute to work, now have alternative transport options, whilst also providing for the casual user such as day visitors and tourists alike.

Phase 2 will also see an even further reduced rental fee. The daily charge will now become 50p for an unlimited amount of 60-minute journeys within a given 24hr period.

To subscribe and for tariff information and conditions of use, please visit the Redibike website: http://www.redibike.gi/

The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban said:

“Increasing the number of Redibike docking stations and therefore the scheme’s footprint throughout Gibraltar should see a greater take-up of this bicycle sharing scheme. Phase 2 will now start to target other potential users including the day visitor together with the longer stay tourist. By reducing the daily tariff and increasing the length of the rental period, it is hoped that the scheme may also appeal more to the local user, especially families who may wish to use the bicycles recreationally while appealing even more to the commuter.