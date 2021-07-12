His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, invites nominations for The Pride of Gibraltar Awards 2021. These Awards, part of the We are One Campaign, and in collaboration with the Gibraltar International Bank, will celebrate the ‘unsung heroes’ who worked tirelessly and selflessly during the COVID Pandemic in Gibraltar.

The public is asked to nominate individuals from all walks of life who they feel have made a real difference in the community. The nominees may have sacrificed their time volunteering, helping friends, family or neighbours, or they may have gone above and beyond their duties at work.

The Awards will highlight people whose actions made others more comfortable without asking for any recompense or recognition, and who made the impact of those trying times a little less arduous.

Nomination Forms are available at the City Hall Reception or can be requested via email from [email protected]

The closing date for nominations is on Friday 23rd July 2021.

For more information, please contact tel 200 47592 or email [email protected]