The Ministry of Equality Launches Women’s Mentorship Programme

The Ministry of Equality officially launched the Women’s Mentorship Programme yesterday with an information evening at the Garrison Library.

The event was very well supported by the local business sector, including the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business and Girls in Tech (Gibraltar).

Minister Sacramento said, ‘I am delighted to mark the official launch of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with this information evening. The programme, which begins with a pilot scheme, enjoys the wide support of the local community and I am very pleased by the enthusiastic response from the business sector in particular.

‘Mentorship is a successful strategy in promoting under-represented groups into senior positions of leadership and management. This is key in order to ensure that there is greater gender diversity in the workplace. Not only is this an equal opportunities issue, but it also makes sound financial sense as research and studies have clearly demonstrated that businesses and organisations with more diverse teams do better. An equal representation of women at all levels will also help to reduce the overall annual earnings gap.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Panel and mentors for volunteering their time and for ‘giving back’ to the community. Their support is invaluable and I am very grateful for it.

‘I would also like to extend an invitation to women who feel that they would benefit from mentor support to apply to the programme.’

The Women’s Mentorship Programme begins with a pilot scheme of three months duration. Mentors and mentees are invited to register their interest at equality@gibraltar.gov.gi. The deadline for applications to the pilot scheme is 5th October 2018.