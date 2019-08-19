The Matrimonial Causes (Amendment) Bill 2019 Passed in Parliament

A Bill to amend the Matrimonial Causes Act 1962 was unanimously passed in Parliament during the meeting of 15 July 2019.

The amendments cover:

non-fault divorces

divorce petitions after the first year of marriage;

extension of the cooling off period between the provisional and final divorce pronouncements from 6 weeks to 6 months; and

financial relief applications following an overseas divorce.

One of the key motives in publishing the Bill was to facilitate a more harmonious process of separation and reduce the stress that can be experienced by families and the separating spouses. This is particularly important when children are involved and the parties should be focusing on co-parenting rather than having to deal with acrimonious court proceedings.

A further key aim of the law is to protect those spouses who have been the victims of domestic abuse by not forcing them to wait for a 2 or 3 year period after separation before they may bring their marriage to an end. Further, victims of spousal abuse will no longer have to confront their abusers in court by having to give evidence against them.

One of the main changes is to remove the requirement for allegations against a spouse including of adultery, unreasonable behaviour, or desertion to support the sole ground for divorce of ‘irretrievable breakdown of the marriage’.