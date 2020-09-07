Plans for a Main Street Business Improvement District (BID) have been announced by the BID Task Group in conjunction with UK-based international place management consultancy The Mosaic Partnership, and backed by HM Government of Gibraltar. The BID will be led by local businesses and the BID Task Group, comprised of over 20 Gibraltar business representatives from both large and small organisations. Essentially, this is a project is led by Gibraltar, for Gibraltar.

The Mosaic Partnership have nearly 30 years’ experience with BIDs, working with over 150 locations on Place Management, Placemaking, and Place Marketing, from Chicago to Chippenham. In the UK alone they have delivered 110 BIDs, bringing in over £100m in income.