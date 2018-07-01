SID supports UN´s Number One SDG to Reduce Poverty through provision of Internet Access.

On the 12th of December 2003 the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society in Geneva declared access to the internet as a human right for the first time. Since then, several governments have made laws to adopt and implement some provisions towards this right to its citizens. This right to internet access also relates closely to other human rights – such as rights to freedom of speech – which the internet has enabled through global expression of speech. The right to development where using internet access to technology such as mobile phones has proven to provide economic development opportunities and right to freedom of assembly which has caused revolutions across certain nations through online petitions and protests organised over internet.

The World Development Report of 2016 by World Bank found that rapid spread of digital technologies has brought digital dividends, which are the development benefits by boosting growth, expanding opportunities and improvement in services. According to Dr Ibrahim Halkano PhD, a member of SID Ltd, this has led to a ‘digital divide’, a divide between those with or without access to the internet, leaving behind many – mainly the poor or less fortunate of society who are mainly (but not exclusively) in less developed countries, smaller towns and the more remote villages. There are many forms of poverty but all limit the potential to participate in gainful economic activity due to lack of access to the internet. This lack of access to the internet and technology has excluded many from reaping the benefits of the digital dividends.

Access to internet has been found to aid global poverty reduction; at the United Nations in September 2015 Mark Zuckerberg stated: “When communities are connected, we can lift them out of poverty”, this is just but one of the many visions of organisations, individuals and business leaders who seek to increase internet access to lift the many out of poverty. According to World Development Report 2016, 60% of the world population do not have access to internet. More than 60 million people in United States did not have access to internet while in Africa only 20.7% had access. Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC) in a recent report stated that if internet access can be provided to the population of 4.1 billion who currently don’t have access, more than 500 million will be lifted out of poverty. The vision to provide internet access to all has been pronounced by many, shared across many institutions with power such as governments. How to provide this access cost effectively and to a large population has been an ongoing global challenge. We all agree its importance, we all know its benefits but how to actualise it, is still a work in progress.

Share Internet Data (SID), is a Gibraltar registered company that believes it has found one of the solutions for this and has implemented and tested it in several nations across the globe using its patented technology. As of today, the SID mobile app that provides instant connectivity to Wi-Fi without the need to know or ask for the password has revolutionized how data is shared both across Wi-Fi and Mobile Data and is currently in the funding phase to fund global expansion. Blockchain enabled the SID platform, powered by Stellar, which will allow free internet access to all regardless of their location and in future enable users to consume advertisements to make money. Imagine getting paid for using the internet! The SID micropayment system that is based on Blockchain allows many small transactions in cents. It will have the ability to conclude transactions between SID app users in a matter of seconds, taking mobile e-commerce to the mobile phone where internet access has already been provided for free by SID in certain cases. This technology has the potential to shake up the existing telecommunications industry as it converts each mobile user to a potential data reseller who can sell to everyone on the SID platform, and can open the electronic commerce even further. This will truly provide the citizen of the world with the ability to enjoy their basic human right of access to internet, reduce global poverty, and reduce the digital divide.

Mr Jose Merino, Chairman & Co-founder of SID Ltd and Mrs Genevieve Leveille, Founder & CEO of AgriLedger Ltd share a common vision, namely to support through their business with our combined modest contributions towards the United Nations top SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) focusing primarily on the number one goal to “end poverty in all its forms everywhere”. By crowdfunding SID this will hopefully soon become a reality as we contribute to reducing poverty by providing internet access to as many people as the company possibly can going forward.