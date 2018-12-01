To CBD or NOT to CBD? That is the question on everybody’s lips. But what is this product? And could it help you?

WHAT IS CBD OIL?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis that has been shown to be particularly beneficial when dealing with pain, inflammation and other illnesses.

Industrial hemp strains used by all reputable EU companies contain a THC content that is so low (under 0.2% – the legal limit under EU law), it is deemed to be non-psychoactive.

THC is the sole psychoactive cannabinoid. CBD has no psychoactive effects whatsoever. However, it is a godsend for people looking to exploit the potential benefits of cannabinoids, without the associated and/or unwanted ‘high’.

WHAT CAN IT BE USED FOR?

As a pharmacist I have been recommending CBD oil in low dosages for predominantly insomnia and/or anxiety, and it has proven to be very effective for patients. At higher dosages I have found that patients have had great relief from the conditions fibromyalgia, autism, and epilepsy.

I have also found that patients with arthritis, psoriasis, or eczema have benefitted from applying the topical skin balm.

ARE THERE ANY SIDE EFFECTS?

To date, there have been no known side effects, which means it is great for me to recommend to people for a variety of conditions as there are also no toxicity issues. However, due to its cardiovascular benefits I advise that people taking blood thinning medication such as Warfarin or Eliquis for example, not take it without consulting with their doctor first as a precautionary measure.

HOW DO I TAKE CBD OIL?

You can take CBD oil via oral ingestion, sublingual (under the tongue) absorption, inhalation, topical absorption (cream), or as a suppository. The most commonly found preparation is CBD oil which is placed under the tongue and left there for 30-60 seconds to be absorbed sublingually.

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR WHEN BUYING CBD OIL?

When buying CBD oil you should be careful about which brand you buy, as some do not state the percentage content of CBD, and might state something like ‘Hemp extract’ content which is very unclear. Hemp extract will contain CBD, but my concern with this is that you do not know exactly how much CBD it does contain, and therefore I cannot recommend different strengths for different conditions as I would be doing so blindly.

BY GEORGE LINARES (MPharm)