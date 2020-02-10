The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society – New Riga Quartet Success

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society hosted the New Riga Quartet last Tuesday, with the quartet playing pieces from Franz Joseph Haydn, Hugo Wolf and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Sandis Šteinbergs played I. violin; Darja Smirnova II.violin, Katrīna Krašauska – Krauze viola and Ēriks Kiršfelds the cello, the quartet from Latvia captivated the audience at The Convent Ball Room .

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society are a registered charity in Gibraltar with an impressive programme of artists who visit each season. The next performance will be on the 5th March featuring pianist Josu De Solaun.

For more information please visit www.philharmonic.gi. Please feel free to contact the society if you are passionate about music and wish to be a sponsor: +350 200 72134 / tgpsociety@gmail.com.