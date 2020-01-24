The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society are delighted to host the New Riga String Quartet, who will be playing at The Convent Ballroom, on the 4th February 2020, at 8pm.





The Quartet is made up of renowned musicians:

Darja Smirnova is the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra (LNSO) assistant principal first violin since 2007. Smirnova was one of the co-creators of the Sinfonia concertante chamber orchestra, where she is a first violin and soloist since 2002.

Katrīna Krašauska violist of LNSO since 1996. Krašauska is a lecturer of music at Emīla Dārzina music high school. She has experience of performing in the Latvian National Opera Orchestra and a musician of Kremerata Baltica.

Sandis Steinbergs has been a LNSO concertmaster since 1994. He is a musician with the World Peace Orchestra led by Valery Gergiev.

Ēriks Kiršfelds graduated the Latvian Academy of Music (Prof. Eleonora Testeļeca and Prof. Māris Villerušs) and Basel Academy of Music (Prof. Ivan Monighetti). He has experience in various orchestras as concertmaster and cello group leader and received Laureate of “The Latvian Great Music Award” (2009). Kiršfelds Regularly participates in various Chamber ensemble and contemporary music projects.

Tickets are priced at £20 available from Sacarello’s coffee shop in Irish Town and the Silver Shop at 222 Main Street. Senior citizens/Student tickets are priced at £10 and are available at John Mackintosh Hall Reception, 308 Main Street. Buy tickets online at www.buytickets.gi

Young people age 18 and under attend ALL Gibraltar Philharmonic concerts free of charge, making it easy for families to go to concerts together. Throughout the year, KIDS FREE tickets may be obtained in person at the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society Office, via email tgpsociety@gmail.com or by phone at +350 20072134 .

*Please note, that the amount of KIDS FREE tickets for the concerts held at The Convent Ballroom is limited, but we always do our best to accommodate you all.

For Further information please call the society on + 350 200 72134 or visit www.philharmonic.gi

