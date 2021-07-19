The Gibraltar Heritage Trust Launches Podcast Series

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is launching its first ever podcast series called the ‘Gibraltar Heritage Podcast’. The podcast will focus on the work of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust as well as promoting the Rock’s diverse history.

With a more active presence on social media the Gibraltar Heritage Trust wants to create further awareness about Gibraltar’s heritage, present the work of the Trust, stimulate debate on ongoing and current issues, and further grow its membership.

Through a series of interviews and discussions, and debates on topical and general issues on the Rock’s heritage, the Podcast will also introduce the many players who today form part of the Gibraltar heritage scene.

The first Gibraltar Heritage Trust podcast episode will go live on Tuesday 20th July, and will focus on the work and mission of the Trust, its day-to day-activities, and the value of heritage in our community. In a two-part in-depth interview with Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Dr Keith Farrell, and Chief Executive Claire Montado, we gain insight into the undertakings of the Trust. Recorded in two parts the second episode will go live on Tuesday 27th July.

The third episode featuring the five-year-long project at the Witham’s Cemetery will then go live on Tuesday 10thAugust.

Thereafter the series will see new episodes being introduced on a near-monthly basis.

This podcast series is produced by Gibraltar Heritage Trust Chief Executive, Claire Montado, together with Journalist and Broadcaster, Alice Mascarenhas.

Claire Montado, who features in some of the podcasts said: “We are always looking for new ways to engage with the local community and raise the profile of heritage both locally and internationally. In our busy daily lives, podcasts are easily accessible. They give listeners the ability to dip in and out as they please. The podcast format is a new adventure which we look forward to exploring thoroughly,” she said.

Alice Mascarenhas, who also presents the podcasts, says it is vital for the Gibraltar Heritage Trust to have its own voice in the growing world of social media platforms.

“Podcasts are part of our daily lives, especially in the lives of young people. They are becoming increasingly popular. It is estimated that 100 million people last year listened to podcasts each month. Next year this figure is said to reach over 120 million. With more than 800,000 active podcasts available, it is only right that the GHT joins in this latest phenomenon to both present itself and increase awareness on local heritage. The GHT must be constantly on the move, remain relevant and present itself to new generations of Gibraltarians, who after all will one day be the custodians of our heritage,” she said.

The podcasts can be listened to and are available on Google, Apple and Spotify and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi