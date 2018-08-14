The Gibraltar Heritage Trust Book Release

A book that highlights the importance of social history in Gibraltar by Vanessa Beanland with further additions by her father Malcolm and other family members. It was released on the 7th August at The Gibraltar Heritage Trust John Mackintosh.

The book is titled Journey to Gibraltar… Letters, Memoirs and Personal Diaries 1861-1951filled with the Beanland’s family history and their arrival to the Rock 151 years ago.

“By meticulously reviving these accounts and the addition of numerous photographs, Malcolm and his daughter, V. J. Beanland, have managed to bring to life family history that would otherwise have been forgotten or lost again in time. Delve into the past and read accounts that were never intended for this world-wide audience”

Available from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.