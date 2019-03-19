TRAINING, QUALIFIER and more TRAINING!

The weekend of 22nd to 24th March promises to be a busy one for Award participants and leaders!

Silver Award participants from the Open Award Centre and Prior Park School shall be undertaking a practice Adventurous Journey in anticipation of their qualifying venture later this year. The 23 participants shall be travelling to the Sierra de Grazalema.

The Silver participants are expected to hike approximately 32km over the two days to match what they can expect for their qualifying venture, although this latter will see them hike at least 48km over three days (more on that later this year).

Whilst the Silver participants are checking out one area of the Sierra, a group of Bronze Award participants, from the Scouts Association Gibraltar Branch, shall be slightly to their north undertaking their qualifying Bronze Adventurous Journey. The group of 12 Bronze participants will be undertaking similar activities as their Silver counterparts but, under assessment conditions.

The Bronze participants will carry out activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for group projects, map reading and navigation as well as hiking 24km in the area.

All the participants will be self-sufficient during the ventures, carrying all their equipment, food and tents and, spending the nights under canvas.

Experienced leaders from the various Operating Partners will be supervising the participants throughout the weekend to ensure their safety. An Accredited Assessor from the National Adventurous Journey Panel shall assess the Bronze participants’ abilities to work as a team in achieving the Award’s requirements for the Adventurous Journey.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible. Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time, over the last few months, to help train and prepare the participants for this part of the programme as well as accompanying them over the weekend.

But, that’s not all! Some adult volunteers shall be undertaking an Award Leaders’ Training course which will take place at Award House in Gibraltar. Over the two days the volunteers, who hail from the various operators of the Award in Gibraltar, shall be introduced to the Award’s Operational Principles and Guidelines; which will then enable them to deliver the Award to young people in their respective organisations. This training, which is being facilitated by qualified trainers from the local National Training Team, is the entry level training for adults wishing to volunteer as an Award Leader.

For further information please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email mjpizza@gibtelecom.net.

We are #WORLDREADY / www.worldready.org / www.thedukes.gi