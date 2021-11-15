The Cross Frontier Group changes Its Office Bearers and Expresses Concern about the Progress of the Negotiations

In a meeting held yesterday by the Cross Frontier Group as President, with Julian Risso the Vice President and Manuel Triano the role of Secretary. The organisations that make up the Cross Frontier Group shared their concern about the negotiations of the post Brexit Agreement.

During the course of the meeting held by the trade union and business organisations that make up the Cross Frontier Group, the annual rotation of office bearers was ratified in accordance with the organisation’s code of María del Mar Sanchez conduct.

The Presidency and Spanish spokesperson lies with the Confederacion de Empresarios de Cadiz, represented by Maria del Mar Sanchez. The Vice-Presidency and Gibraltar spokesperson has been assigned to the GGCA, represented by Julian Risso, whilst Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), represented by Manuel Triano, assumes the role of Secretary.

Additionally, the organisations that compose the Cross Frontier Group accepted the application of the La Linea business organisation, AADELL, to join the group as a full member.

On other matters, the trade union and business organisations that compose the Group were unanimous in expressing their concern regarding the progress in the negotiations in reaching a final agreement that will set out the framework that will govern the post Brexit relationship in respect of Gibraltar.

In this regard, the socioeconomic representatives from both sides of the frontier appealed to the parties that they facilitate an agreement that responds to the needs, aspirations and concerns of the citizens and businesses in the area.

It was agreed at the meeting that a letter would be drafted and addressed to all the parties in the negotiation process; the European Union, the British Government, the Government of Spain and the Government of Gibraltar, which conveys the position and concerns of the Cross Frontier Group and which urges them to reach a satisfactory Agreement.