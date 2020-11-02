-advertisement-
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, will be organising The Creatives Exhibition with LEGO Bricks at the John Mackintosh Hall.

During April we launched a lockdown Challenge asking for expressions of interest from individuals or organisations who might wish to exhibit their creations made out of LEGO bricks.

Considerable interest was shown from a number of potential exhibitors who had been very busy constructing various concepts throughout the lockdown period.

This exhibition will now give the participants an opportunity to show off their creations at the John Mackintosh Hall Exhibition Rooms, from 16th November to 4th December; opening hours 9am to 7pm.

Minister for Culture John Cortes said, “Lockdown was a difficult time for many. And many were particularly creative during that time. One of the ways that young and old alike passed time and expressed themselves was by the use of LEGO bricks. As a keen fan myself, ever since I was a child, I am particularly pleased that GCS is staging what I know will be a fascinating exhibition”.

For further information please contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department on 200 67236 or e-mail [email protected]

