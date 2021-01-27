The Chief Minister Sends Condolences to the UK

The Chief Minster has written to the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Boris Johnson, MP, to express the condolences and solidarity of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and of the People of Gibraltar on the announcement of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom exceeding 100,000 yesterday.

The Chief Minister tells the Prime Minister that, in Gibraltar, we too have suffered the loss of friends and loved ones also and we know how unfathomable such deaths are in the context of this pandemic. He expresses solidarity with the people of the four nations of the United Kingdom who may have lost a friend or loved one. The Chief Minister also expressed the gratitude of Gibraltar for the UK’s continued support on all aspects of the response to COVID-19, both in terms of the financial challenge it presents and the supply of vaccines and their delivery via the Royal Air Force.

