BY Claire Spencer

Larry Levanter is a naughty little lad,

With his hat of grey and misty cloud,

When he’s around it’s not a lot of fun,

In fact he shouldn’t be allowed!

He screams around the Casemates Square,

Blowing us all about

“Oh Larry please go back from whence you came!”

The Gibraltarians shout.

He sits atop our far famed Rock,

Having lots of fun,

Pumping clouds above the town,

And blocking out the sun.

He likes to try and stop the planes from landing,

He puffs and blows with all his might,

Then laughs and cackles when they fly by far above,

Diverted off to Malaga and out of sight.

He has a mild mannered cousin,

Who lives out to the West,

He’s known as Peter Poniente,

And often is a welcome guest.