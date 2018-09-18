The Annual Competitive Exhibition of the Gibraltar Photographic Society

The Annual Competitive Exhibition 2018 of the Gibraltar Photographic Society will be opened officially by Seamus Byrne, CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services, on Monday 24th September, at 7.00pm, at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates. He will also be presenting the trophies to the winners.

The Exhibition will be open to the public from Tuesday 25th September to Friday 5th October, between the hours of 10.00am and 5.00pm.

The Exhibition consists of four sections:

Section A: Monochrome prints

Section B: Beginners Section of Monochrome and/or Colour prints

Section C: Colour Prints

Section D: Digital Photograph Images

The prints in Sections A, B and C are displayed on the walls over the five vaults of the Gallery, whilst the Digital images will be displayed on a large TV monitor, kindly loaned by the Alwani Group of Companies. A total of 242 prints are on exhibition, and 109 digital images displayed.

The Adjudicators for this year’s Exhibition come from the Royal Photographic Society of the United Kingdom and are husband and wife team Chrissie and Colin Westgate. They will be delivering a talk on their own photography on Thursday 20th September, at 7.00pm, at the GPS premises at Wellington Front, to which the general public is welcome. They will also be giving a second talk and holding a Masterclass for Society members on Saturday 22nd, during the morning, at Wellington Front.