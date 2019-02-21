Temporary Parking Arrangements by Beach View Terraces

HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce a temporary solution to uncontrolled parking outside Beach View Terraces. For some time the Beach View Terraces Committee and individual residents have raised concerns about safe pedestrian access and unregulated parking in the area directly outside the estate on Devil’s Tower Road. Over time, an increasing number of cars and motorcycles have occupied this area, which will soon become part of the route to the new airport tunnel.

In the interim, the Government has agreed to mark out temporary car parking and motorcycle bays to allow for safe pedestrian access to the estate, using jersey barriers to separate the parking areas from the public highway and footpaths. These measures will need to be reviewed or changed once the airport tunnel project is completed next year.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, the Hon Paul Balban, said: “I would like to thank the Committee and residents of Beach View Terraces and the surrounding area for their feedback which will no doubt lead to a safer environment for all concerned in the short term until this area is finally completed.”

The Chairman of the Beach View Terraces Residents’ Committee said: “These temporary measures will go a long way in addressing the concerns of residents of the area by providing safer pedestrian access to the Estate.”