By Romina Mayani Nankani, CYE-CYL

I met Brenda almost a year ago over breakfast and was truly inspired by her ambitious and gentle nature. She is a devoted mother and wife, an entrepreneur, an Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT or Tapping) specialist and the Operations Trustee at GibSams. Currently, there is so much going on around the world and in our community, but Brenda was all the more ready to have a chat with me (over the phone of course) to tell me even more about herself.

“Once again Brenda, I can’t stress enough how you inspire me and I’m sure many readers would love to read about what you do!” I was excited to talk to her as I too have tried EFT with her.

“I am truly grateful for your words. My journey started 7 years ago. I had lost my father to cancer and a short time later my brother died from an aneurism. It was a very difficult time, I was back and forth from Scotland and being the best support I could be to my mother and family.

“Once I came back to Gib, I started feeling ill, more and more disconnected from the world, family and my environment. I’d still fulfil my duties but I couldn’t function. My husband watched me deteriorate, and by recommendations of our doctor, decided to go on holiday. This was no fix!

“I came back, not feeling better and contacted a friend of mine Fiona, who introduced me to Tapping. She’s a qualified Homeopath and EFT practitioner. I began feeling better despite being overcome with grief. But like many, left it to one side. Three years ago, I trained with Kathryn Temple in NLP and later EFT and a further CMA training with Fiona, and that’s when I decided not to give this up. It’s changed my life and my approach to things. Tapping (EFT) can be done for anything and at anytime of the day. I am now an EFT practitioner and work with a fantastic range of clients.”

Emotional Freeing Technique involves tapping on acupressure points that help calm the amygdala in the brain.

I was intrigued by her journey and asked about her involvement with GibSams.

“You know something; we all get affected or know someone who is struggling with Mental Health Issues. I actually saw an advertisement that was put up by Marielou looking for volunteers. I contacted them and was asked by Marielou to help her with the organisation of it all. From Operations Assistant, I was made Operations Trustee and I can’t stress enough what a fantastic team we have.

I can’t stress enough what a fantastic team we have.

The purpose of GibSams is to reduce the number of suicides and listen to people who struggle with their day. It’s a completely non-judgmental and free confidential service that allows callers to talk openly and be heard about what they are experiencing. Often people half listen to one another with the aim of offering a solution. With GibSams its purely listening to people speak. They may feel they need advice but often being given a platform to talk reveals answers within them. Our community need to feel that they are not alone.”

Our conversation was one of so much inspiration, emotions, ‘pay it forward’ attitudes and above all about service to others.

Brenda’s free Fear to Fabulous challenge is now available to all Gib Mag readers. Search ‘Fear to Fabulous EFT’ on Facebook. For further information on the topics mentioned, contact Brenda on 56001006 or at brenda@brendacuby.com.