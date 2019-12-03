SWISH: Pre-Loved Clothing Swap and Sale.

Before you spend a fortune on your party frocks this Christmas, get yourself down to the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park in the Botanic Gardens, for their very first SWISH – a Sustainable clothing swap & sell event.

This Sunday, the 8th December, 12pm-4pm. Click here for event information.

The Nautilus Project are co-hosting the event with the Habits For Habitats & Friends of the Alameda Wildlife Park team. They will also have natural Christmas decorations from TNP and the Alameda Biodome & Education Project.

The entrance fee is £5; this includes an entrance to the AWCP & a cup of tea or coffee.

£1 of all sales will go to plant #JustOneTree in Madagascar! Refreshments will be available for the duration.

Please bring good quality, pre-loved clothes you wish to sell or swap (all clothing must be in good condition, washed and ready to wear!). There will be changing facilities too so you can ‘try before you buy’.

If you would like any further information, please get in touch with the AWCP or with The Nautilus Project.