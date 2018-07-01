Beach season is well and truly underway, and although swimwear shopping fills many of us with sheer dread, the fun-filled trends this year will be sure to change your minds.

If, like me, you’ve been rotating between your tired old collection of 3 or 4 two-pieces over the past few years, you might just want to consider an upgrade. For some reason I’ve never been much of a swimwear enthusiast or buyer; pretty ironic for someone who comes from a place where swimwear inevitably becomes a key component of my “outfit” for the best part of three months every year.

I feel like it’s time for a change, though, and be it cut-outs, ruffles, belts or Crayola-bright tones, this year’s trends are some of the most alluring we’ve had for a long time. Although the sun has been gracing the rock for a good while now, summer only officially kicked in a short couple of weeks ago, so what better time than now to shop for some new swimwear pieces to complete your collection? You can never have too many!

RAINBOW STRIPES

The rainbow-stripe trend that took the fashion world by storm this past winter and spring – particularly in the knitwear department – has now made its way to swimwear. I’m sure you’ve already seen them everywhere, but if not, keep your eyes peeled for bright and playful one-pieces and bikinis. Nothing screams summer more than this trend!

In a similar vein, if you prefer block colours, you’ll be happy to know that these are all the rage this year too. Much like the popular primary colours trend that burst onto the scene this past spring, rich bold colours are one of this year’s most predominant swimwear trends. Think vivid reds, electric blues and striking yellows; the brighter the better.

POLKA DOTS

Polka dot prints emerged on a plethora of runways over the past year, and are the second major trend to shift towards swimwear this summer. There are so many different styles in a wide range of colours at our disposal; from the small-dotted retro styles to the striking and eye-catching larger polka dot prints. If you really don’t care for trends, this is the perfect print for you. Not only are they incredibly chic and elegant, but they look good on absolutely everyone and will never go out of style.

HIGH-WAISTED

I’m sure you couldn’t help but notice the many bottom-revealing bikinis that seemed to be all the rage last summer, how could you miss them? I love a tanned tush as much as the next girl, but once again, the favourite high-waisted styles are proving that timelessness trumps trends every time. Not only do they cinch in your waist and accentuate your hips, but they also elongate your legs, so they’re ultra-flattering on practically every body shape.

RUFFLES

Ruffles are a hot ticket in swimwear this year, yet another shift from the spring trends we saw only a couple of months ago. Whether asymmetrical and dramatic or dainty and minimal, there’s something about ruffles that are inherently feminine. I’m not usually a huge fan of ruffles, but having seen so many gorgeous and flattering pieces on the high street recently, I think it may be time to add one to my swimsuit inventory ASAP.

RIBBED TEXTURES

Ribbed bikinis have to be some of my absolute favourite styles out there. Their texture adds a little more dimension than your classic lycra material, and gives you the sense that you’re well protected from any potential ‘slips’. Another amazing bonus is that you could easily pass a ribbed one-piece off as a bodysuit and pair it with some high-waisted denim shorts and cute sandals – we’d all be none the wiser. I plan to stock up on a few of these; not only are they ridiculously comfortable but they also seem to flatter everyone.

SPORTS BRA STYLES

Not surprisingly, 2018’s obsession with all things athleisure is being mirrored in swimwear. I wasn’t particularly enamoured by this trend myself, but I must say I’m absolutely loving the square necklines and sporty designs that have taken the swimwear world by storm as of late. They feel fitted, comfortable and functional, and are perfect for those of you with smaller busts.

IT’S ALL IN THE DETAILS

From metal eyelets, to intricate beading and cut-outs, sometimes it’s all in the details. Cut-out swimsuits, in particular, are dominating the shops, and thankfully, there are a huge range of options for every comfort level, from teeny cut-outs at the waist and hips, to much more complex strappy styles. If you’re worried about awkward tan lines, though, I’d say it may be best to skip this one.

If you’re looking to channel your inner Halle Berry bond girl vibe (who isn’t?), a belted style may be the perfect option for you. Opt for a classic one-piece if you prefer keeping it a little more classy and minimal, or turn up the heat with a slinky belted bikini. Both will do wonders in accentuating your waist and highlighting your curves.