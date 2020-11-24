Sustainable Tips for the Festive Season from The Nautilus Project

Wrap Consciously: Used newspapers are an excellent alternative, and look fab with ribbon too!

Make your own presents: Your time, thoughtfulness and effort will be appreciated.

Find out the provenance of what you buy: Choose ethical, sustainable gifts.

Plan left over food: There are many local soup kitchens and centres that will benefit from good homemade food.

Take your own reusable bags: Place them in your bag when heading down to the shops for your Christmas shopping.

Reduce the amount of waste: Buy the necessary, there’s no need to over indulge.

Keep it local: Reduce the carbon footprint by purchasing in Gibraltar.

Let’s avoid landfill: Make sure you recycle all you can over this festive period.

Check out our local artisans stalls: There is much benefit in these hand crafted eco gifts.

Let’s bestow our Bay with a gift with Christmas too!