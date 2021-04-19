Supporting the Mental Health of Young People

The PJI Foundation and Kusuma Trust Gibraltar join forces to support the mental health of young people in Gibraltar.



The PJI Foundation have teamed up with Kusuma Trust Gibraltar to fund a pilot project that will support young people with mental health issues.

The JM Memorial Foundation is a local charity which focuses on “value-based education, participation and inclusion.” Over a period of 12-18 months, the charity will work with young people aged between 16 and 25 to build a needs-profile for each individual in order to offer practical psychological support, assistance with educational or employment needs, and guidance for their continued social integration into the community.

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar and the PJI Foundation have donated £8,000 to this worthy cause, which will enable the charity to identify and work with young people in need of support, providing them with the necessary tools to improve their mental health.

The charity hopes that the project will demonstrate that early, proactive intervention and personalised support for each individual, leads to a reduction in relapses and a long-lasting positive impact for the individuals as well as the community.

Peter Isola, senior partner of ISOLAS Law firm and a trustee of both the PJI Foundation and Kusuma Trust Gibraltar, commented:

“We are delighted to support the JM Memorial Foundation in its endeavour to improve mental health issues of young vulnerable individuals in a safe environment. They have been working tirelessly for our community for many years and continue to offer invaluable support to services users and the Mental Health Service.”

About PJI Foundation

The Peter J Isola Foundation was established to celebrate the life of ISOLAS former senior partner, the Hon Peter Joseph Isola OBE, who passed away in 2006. The main goal of the Foundation is to support local charities to which Peter, and his wife Rosie, dedicated much of their time.

The Peter J Isola Foundation was established to celebrate the life of ISOLAS former senior partner, the Hon Peter Joseph Isola OBE, who passed away in 2006. The main goal of the Foundation is to support local charities to which Peter, and his wife Rosie, dedicated much of their time.

The Foundation has donated funds to a substantial number of Gibraltar charities including Gibraltar Alzheimer's and Dementia Society, Calpe House, Cancer Relief and The Gibraltar Health Authority.

About Kusuma Trust Gibraltar

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar is a family-led trust making philanthropic investments in the community in Gibraltar. We give grants to causes, organisations and people that are making a positive difference to society. We choose partners based on our shared values and mutual interests.

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar is a family-led trust making philanthropic investments in the community in Gibraltar. We give grants to causes, organisations and people that are making a positive difference to society. We choose partners based on our shared values and mutual interests.

Kusuma has supported numerous worthwhile causes such as the Kusuma University Talks, Excellence prize, Childline Gibraltar, Commonwealth Gardens and the beautification of Europa Point.