The Ministry for Equality would like to remind the community how important it is to ask for support and help during these unprecedented and difficult times. As the lockdown continues, the community is having to stay at home for longer periods of time making it a stressful scenario for everyone.

Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP said: “It has always been one of the Government’s top priorities to combat domestic abuse and I would like to remind the public that there is always support available. Domestic abuse is a crime and therefore it must be reported. It is vital that anyone living in an abusive relationship or environment must speak out. There is no shame in being a victim and there is always help at hand.”

For anyone who witnesses or believes that someone is in an abusive situation please speak to the relevant authorities.

Important phone numbers to note are; 199 if an emergency or
The Royal Gibraltar Police: 200 72500 or The Care Agency: 200 78528

You are not alone.

