Summer Sports & Leisure Programme is Bringing Back Theme Days

Amongst the many sport and leisure activities on offer next week Monday to Friday 6thto 10th August, we see the long-awaited ‘Maze of Doom’ making its return alongside ‘Moana and Saving the Planet’ theme day for the younger children.

It’s all happening in this week’s Summer Sports & Leisure Programme. ‘What’s on and Where to go’.

GSLA Sports Train – Mondays to Fridays 10 am to 12:30 pm for 7 to 14-year-olds including downtime sessions with ChildLine. Thursday will see the fantastic Maze of Doom and Friday will see Moana and Saving the Planet to 5 to 8-year-olds.

GSLA Family Fun Evening now attracting over 100 children with their families in what continues to be a great evening of sports, fun and leisure activities. Darts with GDA junior darts managers, Table Tennis with GTTA coaches. Recreational Badminton and soft tennis. Canoeing and Paddle Boarding and Climbing with relevant sports association instructors. Also on offer, a multitude of exciting Table Top Games, Giant Jenga, Connect Four and the chance to shoot basketball hoops and join in on orienteering games.

GSLA Stay and Play, a programme of sport, leisure and arts activities for children with disabilities.

GSLA/GTTA Table Tennis coaching, Monday Tuesday and Wednesday 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Chess Coaching with Calpe Chess Club.

All of the above sport and leisure activities are held at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Other Programme activities on offer throughout Gibraltar include:

GSLA Teenage Aqua Aerobics at GSLA Accessible Pool Complex, Wednesday 8 pm to 9 pm.

Beach Volleyball and fun activities for 11-year-olds and over at Sandy Bay, 10 am to 12noon.

Sailing summer school at the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

'Learn to Swim' with GASA for non-swimmers/beginners at GSLA Accessible Pool.

Taste Buddies Cooking Workshops with the Gibraltar Youth Service at the Dolphins Youth Club.

Eco Arts at Alameda Gardens, next to the Alameda Zoo entrance.

Happy crafting, creative crafts, sewing and textiles at the Casemates Arts & Crafts Centre.

Walks through History organised by the Gibraltar Museums at a variety of venues throughout Gibraltar.

Teenager's fitness sessions (Cardio Salsa, Box Fitness and Fit Yoga at the Base Training Club, Halifax Road).

Please see the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme 2018 booklet available at the Bayside Sports Complex and GSLA Swimming Pool Complex for further information or visit the GSLA Website www.gsla.gi for further information.