Summer Sports and Leisure Programme has lift off

The GSLA Summer Sports & Leisure Programme sponsored by longstanding partner NatWest International starts Monday 9th July. The overall programme will offer a diverse range of sporting activities, coaching camps, competition, skill development, theme days, family fun nights, tabletop games, teenager’s fitness, leisure and outdoor adventurous activities for Gibraltar’s children and young people of all abilities.

The first week of Summer Sports & Leisure Programme will include:

GSLA Sports Train for ages 7 to 14, Mon to Friday 10 am to 12.30pm.

GSLA Children’s Corner for ages 5 to 6, Mon, Wed and Fri 10 am to 12.30pm.

GSLA Beach activities for ages 11 and over at Eastern Beach from 10 am to 12noon.

GSLA Stay and Play Programme starts on Thursday 12th.

GSLA Family Fun Nights every Tuesday from 8 pm to 10.30pm.

GSLA Leadership in Sports Level 1. Places still available for ages 13 to 15.

GFA Grassroots Football Summer Camps.

Junior Dog Handling sessions.

GASA Learn to Swim Clinics.

Yoga and Mindfulness.

Happy Crafting, creative crafts, sewing and textiles at the Arts.

NEW Art through Photography – Please contact leslinares@gibtelecom.net to book onto courses.

Gibraltar Rock Stars Figure Skating Club – Learn to skate programmes.

Chess coaching for beginners and intermediates.

Eco Arts at Alameda Gardens.

Rags to Riches upcycling fashion programme. Please contact 200 41948 or youthcentre@gibtelecom.net or youth.gi.

Walks through history, contact Gibraltar Museums for full details.

GABBA Summer Basketball Camp in partnership with the Real Madrid Chus Mateo Academy.

New Teenage fitness – Cardio Salsa, Box Fitness, Fit Yoga, Base Hit and Ribbed Abs.

A fantastic first week of sport, leisure and fun activities for children, young people, teenagers and all the family. For full details please see the Summer Sports & Leisure Programme 2018 booklet, available from the Bayside Sports Complex, GSLA Pools or see the GSLA website www.gsla.gi For further information telephone the Summer Sports Hotline on 20076522 or email gibsportsdev@gsla.gi