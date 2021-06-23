Help your young learner to swim in their second language! Local language school, Little English, are preparing for their annual Summer Spanish morning classes for children aged 4-5, 6-8, and 9+.

These popular Summer Spanish classes run through July and August, offering a fun and exciting way to learn the language through a variety of games, music, crafts, and worksheets.

Spaces are limited, so get in touch today to reserve a spot for your child. (£10/hour with discounts applied for full sign-ups.)

Email: [email protected] / WhatsApp: +350 54076150 / Web: www.littleenglish.gi

29 City Mill Lane, Gibraltar (Top Floor)