Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has been working closely with GibMedia in order to provide a very entertaining programme for this year’s 2019 Summer Nights organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games. The proposal presented by the event producers, definitely offers the public a varied number of activities to be enjoyed by all.

Summer Nights 2019 will be held from Saturday 6th July to Saturday 13th July 2019 at Casemates Square, from 9pm to 12pm. Additionally, some of the 2019 NatWest International Island Games medal ceremonies will be hosted at the Games Square between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Programme of events is as follows:

Saturday 6th July

– Della Slade

– Alexej Baglietto

– Karl Dutton

– Danza Academy

– Jeremy Perez & Friends

Sunday 7th July

– Jazz in Town

– Saxomania

– Chuck McClelland and Friends

Monday 8th July

– JDF Dance

– Mediterranean Dance Group

– Rendition Singers

– Nikolai Celecia

– Michelle Daniels – Cher Tribute NightTuesday 9th July

– Surianne Dalmedo

– Dead City Radio

– AfterhoursWednesday 10th July

– Ethan Rocca

– The Layla Rose Band

– JeststreamThursday 11th July

– Stylos Dance Studios

– Jesse Sampere

– S CLUB Party

– DJ – After PartyFriday 12th July

– Circus Night

– Magic Show

– Carnival Games

– Bouncy Castles

– Arts & Crafts

– Balloon Modeling

– Yalta Dance StudioSaturday 13th July

– Upfront

– Keiron Lynch

– Kirsty Vinet

– Bob & the Boys

– Aaron Monteverde Live in Concert

Fun activities such as face-painting, carnival games, bouncy castles and market stalls will be provided every night.

The Minister for Culture, Steven Linares said:

“Once again the 2019 Summer Nights will provide a varied programme of entertainment for the week. I am delighted that we have managed to produce Summer Nights 2019 in conjunction with the 2019 Natwest International Island Games.

I am certain that the entertainment provided for this year will cater for everyone in our community and for visitors alike. I take this opportunity to thank the organisers and all those groups, associations and individuals, who will be taking part in the different events and providing a diverse selection of quality entertainment.

I wish you all, residents and visitors an enjoyable and entertaining Summer Nights 2019”.

For further information please contact GCS Events Department on telephone 20067236, email info@culture.gi, or visit www.culture.gi.