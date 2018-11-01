STEM Inspirational Awards

The Bayside School Cyber Centurion Club has been shortlisted for a Stem Inspirational Award with the Awards Ceremony being held at the Houses of Lords.

This new award is designed to reward sustained and long-term engagements through a STEM Club.

The Bayside School Cyber Centurion Club is represented by four students from Bayside and Westside who have been involved with the STEM Club at Bayside.

The award is sponsored by The Science and Technology Facilities Council with Lord Sainsbury of Turville presenting the awards.

BAE Systems, Cisco, RAF, Siemens and the University of St Andrews are all previous winners of STEM Awards.

It is an outstanding achievement for the Bayside School Cyber Centurion Club to have been shortlisted alongside all the other STEM Clubs representing UK schools.

The Gibraltar Government would like to congratulate the teachers and students involved in this initiative for their successes to date.

Minister of Education, Prof John Cortés said, ‘This is an incredible and well-earned achievement for our Gibraltar Cyber Centurion Club and I congratulate all the teachers and students, under the leadership of Stewart Harrison. It shows their commitment and ability – and there is much more to come!’