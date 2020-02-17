Global 2020 is the conference hosted by Startup Grind the Global community powered by Google for Startups to help foster entrepreneurship in cities around the world. On 11th & 12th of February in Fox Theatre, Redwood City San Francisco celebrated the annual most important event for startups, tech leaders, and big brands at the forefront of innovation. 10,000 people from around the globe converge on Silicon Valley for 2-days of nonstop education, inspiration, and invaluable networking spanning 10 stages, 100+ sessions, and social events.

The Startup Grind Gibraltar Chapter picked up 4 awards in total this year including Director of the Year for the first time in the decade won by a female director Denise Matthews. “We are so honoured to represent this community who’s super talented founder Derek Andersen built the software Bevy (bevyhq.com) that makes this all possible around the world. With now 600 Chapters we have done Gibraltar proud with this recognition and acknowledgement of the work we do in none other than Silicon Valley. It not only makes our city a focal point it is also an opportunity to exchange ideas and share knowledge of new industries.”

This would not be possible without our team; Co-Director Małgorzata Nizielska, Mark Wilson, Paul Bellingan, our sponsors and partners Abacus Financial Services Limited, Gibraltar Finance, Regus, University of Gibraltar, Sunborn Gibraltar Hotel & Casino, the rest of the community and the team at Global HQ. THANK YOU!