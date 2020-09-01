All other College students will be advised of their start of term arrangements directly by the College.

After the initial start of term arrangements detailed above, pupils will attend school for full school days according to the logistics communicated directly to parents and young people via the schools.

The school day will operate on a summer hours schedule up to and including Friday 11th September. Winter hours will commence on Monday 14thSeptember. Pupils are expected to attend school every day, for the full school day, taking due notice of the details for staggered arrival and dismissal that apply, as per their school’s instructions.

For the first 3 weeks of winter hours, Year 1 pupils will only attend 3 afternoon sessions per week. This plan has been organised to assist the Year 1s in their return to school, as the gradual increase of school hours that usually occurs in Reception was not fully implemented as a result of school closures. As from Monday 5th October, all Year 1 pupils will attend full school days Monday to Friday.

Reception pupils will start attending one afternoon session a week as per the schedules schools follow on an annual basis.

The staff in our schools are excited to welcome our pupils back and look forward to working with them in as normal a manner as is possible. We urge all parents and pupils to work with us to ensure that the start of term is as safe, happy and smooth as is possible.

Minister for Education, Prof. John Cortes commented, “I am excited to see that we will be welcome among our children back to school next week. We will do this in partnership with the teachers and their Union and with Public Health Gibraltar to ensure that this is done safely. Our children need their schooling and our teachers are longing to engage personally with their pupils once again. It will not be an easy term. We have to watch what COVID does and respond accordingly, and we have to get our children back into learning in a positive and constructive way. With the support of all – including of course, parents, and other carers. We are up to it and can’t wait to get started.”