St Andrews Craft & Collectors Fair

🍏 Saturday 10th November 😇

St Andrews Church

Governors Parade

10 am to 2 pm

entrance £1

A big thank you to all those who supported our first Fair of the season, including all the stallholders, people through the door, and our small army of back-stage helpers. We continue with the November Fair, where you will be able to find a wide variety of quirky and colourful collectables, antique, vintage, and modern.

Stalls will also be offering Gibraltar memorabilia, toy soldiers, models and miniatures, dolls house items, silver, jewellery, medals, coins and stamps, crystals, books and puzzles, bric-a-brac, hand crafted cards, gift ideas and more…

Home-made cakes and refreshments will be available in the lounge as usual. Stalls available at £10 to include table and cloth. Proceeds go to the Church Restoration Fund.

Please text 540 23 166 for further information.