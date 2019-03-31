It good to get your home ready for the warmer weather and this often comes in the form of a spring clean. But really, spring cleaning can happen at any time of year, and in any type of weather. Many of us like to clean while temperatures are mild, the sun is shining, there are fewer bugs, and pollen and other allergens have not become problematic.

Plan your spring clean and work together as a family. Allocate everyone in the family tasks to do and remember the spring clean is not just for the inside of your home but the outside too.

TOOLS

Before you start, make sure you have everything you need from your mop and bucket to your bin bags, and turn off any distractions. One text message is all it can take for you to stop in your tracks and forget about your spring clean. Pop your phone onto aeroplane mode so you can still listen to your cleaning playlist and really go for it!

Write a list of the tasks that need to be completed and tick them off as you go. On my blog (queenofclean.blog) I have a ‘Spring Cleaning’ checklist that is really useful and keeps you on track.

METHOD

Throw open those windows and let the air circulate and freshen up all your rooms.

Always start at the top of your house and work your way down. Work room by room and get into all those cupboards. Pull everything out, have a really good sort through and then only put back what you really need. You need to be ruthless; don’t hang onto clothes you haven’t worn for years and toys the children no longer play with. There are plenty of people who will really appreciate your unwanted items, so take them down to your local charity shop or have a car boot sale.

Always dust first and start up high using a reachable duster and get rid of those cobwebs, use a flat microfiber headed mop and run dry over walls to remove dust and then carry on with general furniture dusting and vacuuming.

Once the bedrooms are done, move onto the bathrooms and in here check expiry dates on products and clear out those bathroom cabinets, refresh toothbrushes, toilet brushes and any towels and mats that are looking old and tatty. A good tip is to take everything out of your bathroom, giving you a clear canvas getting into all those corners. For any mould patches use a white wine vinegar spray and for any hard water marks or limescale use half a lemon.

Once upstairs is done move downstairs, but don’t forget to give your stairs and landing a good clean too. Use your vacuum nozzle to get deep into stair carpet, and if you can, hire a carpet cleaner for a total refresh. Hallways can take a lot of wear and tear so use a new fluffy tennis ball or diluted fabric conditioner to remove any marks on the wall.

Your kitchen is probably your hardest room to spring clean as it’s a high-traffic area, so maybe tackle this on a separate day. Getting all those kitchen cabinets clean and decluttered is quite a big job. Never be afraid to ask for help if the spring cleaning is a little overwhelming!

FAVOURITE CLEANING PRODUCTS

High reach duster – Perfect for getting into those hard-to-reach areas.

– Perfect for getting into those hard-to-reach areas. Bowl full of lemons – Every home needs a bowl full of lemons. They are great for almost any cleaning job – lemon juice is great for stains on clothing!

– Every home needs a bowl full of lemons. They are great for almost any cleaning job – lemon juice is great for stains on clothing! White wine vinegar – Perfect for any mould patches.

– Perfect for any mould patches. Baby oil – Will shine up your stainless steel with just the tiniest drop.

– Will shine up your stainless steel with just the tiniest drop. Washing up liquid – Cleans almost anything; you can’t beat good old soapy water.

– Cleans almost anything; you can’t beat good old soapy water. Microfiber cloths – Lift the dirt rather than push it around. Use different colours to code your cleaning and stop cross-contamination. Blue for loo, pink for sink, green for clean!

– Lift the dirt rather than push it around. Use different colours to code your cleaning and stop cross-contamination. Blue for loo, pink for sink, green for clean! Vacuum Cleaner – Choose one that is lightweight and easy to carry around the house.

– Choose one that is lightweight and easy to carry around the house. Ear buds – Great to get into those extra small areas.

– Great to get into those extra small areas. Bicarbonate of soda – It’s a great deodoriser and can make a lovely room refresher spray when mixed with water and your favourite essential oil.

DAILY HASHTAGS

A good way to help you keep motivated by breaking up chores into one, simple, daily task.