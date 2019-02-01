Spring is soon approaching at long last, and although we may still have to wait a couple more months before we can start sporting the styles that the impending new season has to offer us, there’s one item that we can begin incorporating into our wardrobes with immediate effect: handbags.

Bags are ideal for impatient types, as they can be purchased all year round without too much consideration as to the season or occasion. Stocking up on a couple of new handbags is the perfect way to kick off a new-season refresh, and you’ll be pleased to know that the top 2019 trends have already hit the shelves.

As a dedicated high-street shopper myself, I find that my most-frequented shops never ever fall short in the bag department. Firm favourites such as Topshop, Mango and Zara continuously lead the way with timeless, clean designs in gorgeous tones that are mostly free of any branding or unrealistic prints, accentuated with lovely eye-catching details.

Although often not the cheapest of my purchases. it must be said, many high-street shops offer high-quality and versatile pieces that look a great deal more luxurious than their price tags may reveal. This season’s styles feel somewhat retro, with plenty of 90s throwback structured silhouettes, faux croc, and tortoiseshell tones dominating most bag collections.

With all that in mind, check out seven of the key bag trends you can expect to see on the shelves this year:

FAUX CROC PRINT

Are we sick of animal print by print yet? Either way, you’ll be pleased or dismayed to know that it’s not going anywhere just yet. Trends can often feel like flash moments that barge into our lives at full steam ahead, and fizzle out just as rapidly. But every once in a while, a trend with real staying power comes along, and proves its longevity season after season. This year, we’re taking things up a notch with faux crocodile print styles, which tend to look luxurious and expensive, and have the ability to make any outfit look more elegant and put together.

SADDLE BAGS

I’ve been loving equestrian styles in general over the past month; fitted checked blazers paired with polo necks and boots, complete with my faux leather saddle bag. This classic shape consists of a rounded bottom with a top flap, usually worn as a shoulder or cross-body bag. Essentially, it’s the ideal everyday bag; minimal and stylish, and perfectly appropriate for work and post-work drinks, often adorned with eye-catching hardware to further elevate its level of chic.

One of the key advantages about high-street price points is that you don’t have to break the bank dipping into fun novelty trends that you’re unlikely to return to next year. Mesh and chain styles have definitely caught my eye this year for their unique and fun look, as well as their ability to jazz up any look with ease.

Transparent styles burst onto the scene a few seasons back, and while they’re completely impractical and counterintuitive due to obvious reasons, this season they’re back, this time with a nifty design update for those of you who aren’t too open to the idea of exposing your everyday possessions.

TORTOISESHELL

Once a popular 90s style, tortoiseshell bags have been thrown back into the mix this year, and I think they’ll be an aesthetic many of us will get on board with. They were peppered all over the runway last season, and as expected, many high-street shops have already tried to capitalise on the hype. The trend has since exploded in different directions, and the likes of Topshop and Zara have some gorgeous styles on offer. They’re perfectly adaptable, and look great with just about any outfit, not to mention the possibility of coordinating with a pair of tortoiseshell sunnies.

BRIGHT FAUX FUR

If, like me, you had already long embraced the furry bag trend, then you’ll be pleased to hear that they’re still going to be bang on trend throughout 2019. The high-street is offering a huge selection of fun colours and styles to play with, all of which are sure to inject some life and oomph into your wardrobe.

BACKPACKS

The backpack trend has emerged in full force over the past few seasons, and while we’ve been seeing a steady influx of more expensive brands such as Fjallraven and Herschel Supply Co, there are a huge number of equally practical yet stylish options available on the high-street for even more affordable prices.

NATURAL TEXTURES

Initially kicking off last summer, with the hugely popular woven basket bags we saw on practically every other arm, once again there’s been a renewed interest in bags made from natural textures like bamboo and straw. Perfectly beachy and appropriate especially in our part of the world, these styles are the perfect accessory to a simplistic outfit. I’m definitely planning on getting my hands on a couple of these this spring!