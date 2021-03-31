Spinach pies are a traditional food for Gibraltarians at Easter and this version gives you an extra dash of creaminess and nutrition from tofu. Served warm or cold, it’s ideal with a salad for lunch or dinner.

INGREDIENTS

For the puff pastry

160g plain flour

160g vegan butter

1/2tsp salt

95 ml cold water

1knob vegan butter for greasing the pie dish

For the filling

250g spinach

50g pine nuts

1 bulb garlic or 5 stalks of wild garlic

300g silken tofu

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1tsp salt

1tsp black pepper

1tbsp olive oil

METHOD

Puff Pastry

1. Sift the flour into a bowl and add the salt.

2. Roughly break up the butter into bits, add to the bowl and start to rub the flour and butter with your fingers.

3. The butter will now be in smaller bits but consistent throughout the flour mix.

4. Make a well in the bowl and pour over half the water in and mix it until you have a firm dough. Add more water if necessary.

5. Wrap in cling film or an alternative wrap and place in the fridge for 20 minutes.

6. Grease a pie dish with the knob of vegan butter.

7. Sprinkle a flat surface with some flour and knead the pastry gently.

8. Roll the pastry out in one direction only, fold it over and roll it again. Do this one more time.

9. Let the pastry rest for five minutes before you roll it out for the last time and place it in the pie dish. If it is a hot day place the pastry back in the fridge for these five minutes.

Filling

1. Remove the stalks from the spinach. Cut the bulb of garlic up into slices.

2. Pour the oil into a pan and add the garlic, once it is turning golden add the pine nuts. Stir for two minutes and then add the spinach.

3. Stir the spinach at all times so it does not burn and it wilts nicely.

4. Once wilted remove from the pan and strain it. Wrap it in kitchen towel and remove as much moisture as possible.

5. In a bowl, add the tofu, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper and mix well until creamy.

6. Add the spinach mixture in and stir.

7. Place this mixture into the pie dish.

8. Cook at 200 degrees for 10 minutes then turn the heat down to 180 and cook for another 20-25 minutes keeping an eye on the pie.

9. Remove from the oven and let it cool so it sets a little.