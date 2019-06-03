Sovereign Insurance Services Open Malta Office

Sovereign Insurance Services, Gibraltar’s corporate and international insurance broker, has opened an office in Malta in order to serve clients in Gibraltar with EU risk exposure and to develop its services there.

Sovereign Insurance was established in Gibraltar in 2012 and provides insurance to corporate and high net worth individual clients often with cross border exposure or requiring international insurance solutions. With close association to London’s underwriting market, Sovereign Insurance has access to specialists across the main corporate risks of professional indemnity, directors & officers, property ownership & construction liabilities,

international corporate medical health policies, and bespoke policies for high net worth individuals.

Neil Entwistle, Sovereign Insurance’s managing director, stated: “The opening of our Maltese office is designed to assist clients in two ways. Firstly, our local clients with assets or business exposure in the EU need assurances that post Brexit, in whatever shape or form Brexit is delivered, we can continue to provide cover seamlessly across their corporate or individual portfolio whether based in Gibraltar, UK, EU or beyond. Secondly, we see a

need in Malta for an insurance broker with our skills and international capability focussing on private and corporate clients based there with UK and Gibraltar exposure”.

This expansion will also be welcome news for Sovereign Insurance’s existing clients in Malta.

Sovereign Insurance Services is a subsidiary of Sovereign Trust, the international corporate, personal wealth and tax planning advisory company headquartered in Gibraltar with over 20 offices worldwide, including Malta.

Enquiries for cover in either Gibraltar, Malta or the rest of the EU can initially be handled by the Sovereign Insurance team at their Gibraltar office in Ocean Village: telephone +350 200 52908 or by email on enquiries@sis.gi.