Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 where it now employs over 150 staff and has 23 offices globally. They are thrilled to bring the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) to Gibraltar this autumn with the inaugural edition of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar, presented by Hassans International Law Firm Limited.

This annual award will celebrate the talent and quality of artworks of 11-18-year-old students in Gibraltar, whilst highlighting the importance of art in the education system and rewarding secondary educational institutions art programmes for nurturing this talent. Should a student not be in mainstream education but wish to enter, they are very welcome to, please contact SAF Gibraltar, details below.

SAF runs ten Student Prizes around the world and Gibraltar is the latest addition to the portfolio. The winners of the Judges and Public Gibraltar prizes will be automatically entered into the annual SAF Global Students Prize, showcasing their talent on an international stage and facilitating cultural exchange and dialogue.

Students can submit their artworks to the competition’s online platform, by 22 October. The twenty shortlisted artworks will be displayed in Gibraltar in the Finalists’ Exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates: 6-11 December and John Mackintosh Hall: 13-17 December. The exhibition will then tour in Gibraltar, venues include St Bernard’s Hospital and Hassans’ offices.

The overall winner of The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar 2021 will be determined by the judging panel comprising Gibraltarian contemporary artist, Christian Hook; Gallerist and Curator Magda Bellotti, Arts & Heritage professor Gabriela Giménez, and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

There will be four prizes awarded to four different students. The winner of the Judge’s Prize will be awarded a trophy and £800; their school art department will receive £2,000. Visitors and online viewers will be invited to vote for the Public Vote Prize, the winner of which will receive a trophy and £400; £1,000 for their school. Furthermore, the Hassans Prize will award £300 to both the student and their school and the Arts Society Gibraltar will award a £250 prize for a student aged 11-14.

Support for the arts is more important now than ever and the Sovereign Art Foundation Gibraltar are grateful to have generous backing from: Hassans International Law Firm Limited as gold sponsor; Simmons Gainsford and Image Graphics as silver sponsors and bronze supporters: Brooks MacDonald, Silver Key, LGT Vestra, Schroders and the Ministry for Culture, Gibraltar.

Art enriches lives and has many therapeutic benefits. In line with SAF’s objectives, there will be a charitable, not-for-profit funding element as SAF Gibraltar will give back to the community by donating a portion of funds raised to local not-for-profit art initiatives, which work with children and assist them in accessing enrichment from the arts.

SAF funding this year will go to the Youth Service’s Gibraltar Youth Production Team (GYPT), a cultural art project developing photography, filming and editing skills, through hands-on experience. Previously young people have created a diverse range of issue-based videos and photography around mental health, dyslexia, anti-bullying and suicide awareness, drawing attention to issues that are close to them. The funding will purchase much needed equipment including a ceiling track system, lighting and a camera, which will be showcased and used throughout a 6-week photography and lighting workshop for their members. Additionally, SAF will use funds raised to support The Artful Remedy, an art therapist who will use the resource to offer creative and personal development workshops for children who most need them. It will supply them with a space and all the art materials to teach and develop creative life skills.

Artworks or prints of the final 20 shortlisted as well as possibly digital assets of their work in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will then be sold, at the agreement of each student. Sale proceeds and fundraising income will split equally between the student and the local not-for-profit programmes as mentioned above.

Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of The Sovereign Art Foundation commented: “The SAF Students Prizes encourage art and creativity and raise money for local charities. The Prizes have gained huge interest from students around the world, and we are excited to be able to give students in Gibraltar this platform and opportunity.”

To find out more about the Prize and how to enter please visit: www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/gibraltar

All Enquiries: [email protected]

Sponsors:

Gold Sponsor:

Hassans has a strong commitment to the wider community within which we work and are fortunate to be part of. We firmly believe that it is our duty support the development of our youth and that the opportunities open to Gibraltar’s next generation should be equal, no matter what disadvantage or disability the individual is facing.



As avid supporters of the local arts and culture scene in Gibraltar over the last 80 years, we are honoured to be lead sponsors of the Sovereign Arts Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar, which combines the recognition of artistic talent amongst our youth with the development of therapeutic art facilities to aid children who most need it in Gibraltar, and allows all children access to the expression of art.

Following on from the success of the programme globally, it is clear that this is a wonderful initiative to be involved in and we are excited to see the incredible work that no doubt will emerge from this competition. We wish all the entrants the best of luck.

Silver Sponsors:

We stand behind the Sovereign Art Foundation as believe as much as the world is turning digital, there is a very real need for physical expression through art to ground people and alleviate stress, especially in these uncertain times. Art gives people the unique opportunity to create and have some control over their world.

Bronze Sponsors:

The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize, Gibraltar 2021 is staged with support from Ministry for Culture, Gibraltar.