Social Work Degree to be offered on the Rock

The Care Agency is inviting applications for a three-year, full-time BA (Hons) course in Social Work, a course which will be delivered here on the Rock. This is the first time that a degree course in Social Work has been delivered locally.

In order to set up this course, the Care Agency has been working with the Gibraltar School of Health Studies, Kingston University London and the St George’s University of London.

After graduating with their BA (Hons) in Social Work, students will become eligible to apply to the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) for registration and they can then apply to work as qualified social workers. However, it should be noted that this exciting and challenging course will only run if it is justified by the number of applicants.

The entry requirements for the BA (Hons) Social Programme are:

Two or three A-levels (Two A* grades or BBC). General Studies not accepted.

BTEC Extended or National Diploma in a health-related subject (DMM).

Other Level 3 qualifications equivalent to 112 UCAS points.

All candidates must have five GCSE’s A*– C including English Language and Mathematics or equivalent.

Applicants with experience of employment in social care may apply for recognition of their prior experiential learning in respect of the practice learning modules.

A series of Open Days and Evenings will provide those who are interested in the opportunity to gather further information on the course and speak to social workers and managers from the Care Agency. The first Open Day was held on Tuesday 26th June at the Family and Community Centre in Mid-Harbours and attended by students from Westside and Bayside comprehensives. Future events will be advertised in the local press.

Natalie Tavares, the Care Agency’s CEO (ag) said this was a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is interested in becoming a social worker but unable to leave Gibraltar due to personal commitments. She thanked Professor Ian Peate from the School of Health Studies, stating: “He has a proven track-record in education, and has already established links with Kingston University London and the St George’s University of London through the work he has undertaken in the BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) courses”. The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil F. Costa said, “I am delighted to see the development of. qualifications in both Social Work and Nursing, within my Ministries. There may be many reasons why people who wish to further their education may find it difficult to leave Gibraltar to further their studies. So it is vital that we try our utmost to ensure that further education, in these important vocational professions, is provided locally whenever possible. I wish to thank Natalie Tavares and Ian Peate for their hard work and collaboration in making this possible.” Anyone interested in learning more about the BA (Hons) Social Work, or in further information events should contact: Karen Dawson (Personal Secretary to the Chief Executive Officer 20078528); Or the Gibraltar School of Health Studies via email: shs@gha.gi

They may also visit the BA (Hons) Social Work course page via the link below: http://www.kingston.ac.uk/undergraduate-course/social-work/