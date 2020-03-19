Small Business in Gibraltar – Employment Concerns

56 (1) Notwithstanding the provisions of section 54 and 55 an employer may dismiss an employee and an employee may abandon the service of an employer without giving notice and without any liability to make payment as provided in subsections (1) and (2) if there is a good and sufficient cause for such dismissal or abandonment of service:

Provided that an employer shall not be entitled to set up as good and sufficient cause under this section –

a) That the employee’s lack, loss of impairment of skill ability or efficiency make the

fulfilment of the contract of services impossible: or

b) That the employee no longer enjoys the employer’s confidence

2) Notwithstanding that an employer has given an employee the appropriate notice required by section 54 he may still be liable to compensate the employee for unfair dismissal under sections 59 to 73

As current conditions are extraordinary we cannot advise whether the circumstances caused by the pandemic related closures will be good and sufficient cause to enable termination to be given with notice, but we feel that there is a good chance that where there is evidence of dire global economic circumstances, and enforced business closure on a large scale this will be considered good and sufficient cause. ​This would only be in the case where the business can clearly demonstrate that there were no funds available to pay notice or redundancy pay.

Likewise, if you have an employee who is not currently working and is not being paid, it is possible that this would be considered to be sufficient cause for them to abandon their employment without notice, provided this is not as a result of their performance or a break down in confidence between the employer and the employee. This would not exclude them from bringing any claim against their employer in the Employment Tribunal and therefore we encourage our members to keep lines of communication with their employees open at all times and give your staff good and clear reasons based on evidence of any decisions you are making.

DO’s AND DON’Ts:

DO make staff retention your first priority. A good balance of business sense and ethics needs to be applied.

DO make any short term decisions with the agreement and support of your staff.

DO keep the dialogue, regular, open and honest with staff and to consult with them about their ideas and suggestions.

DO make (as a matter or urgency) a clear economic plan/business plan, considering your overheads and expenses, and review any capital your business may have/be capable of making with a view to prioritising staff salaries and retention. ​Please contact the GFSB if you require assistance with this.