Shop Window and Patio Competition

As a part of the National Celebrations for 2018, there will be a Shop Window competition as well as a Block and Patio competition.

Entry forms can be collected and handed back when completed, at the John Mackintosh Hall reception, Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 5 pm.

The competitions are open to all Blocks and Patios as well as all Shop Windows. The theme is Gibraltar National Day with all entries required to display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively.

The originality of decoration, time, effort and impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the three winners. Prizes will be awarded to the three winning entries in each competition.

Closing date is: Friday 24th August 2018

For further information please contact Jason Mesilio on mobile 540129000 or the Gibraltar Cultural Services on email: info@culture.gi