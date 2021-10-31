Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

It’s November, and the clocks going back means its getting darker earlier in the evenings, and there is asense of wanting more comfort food in the air. This recipe is an easy – AKA lazy – dinner that can be adapted to your needs. I use Morrison’s Nourish pasta for the protein but sometimes I use black bean pasta for a low carb alternative. You can also use a different flavour Sheese spread if sweet chilli isn’t your thing; try out the delicious Sheese garlic and herb spread! If you are not a fan of fake meat then roast off some hazelnuts or chickpeas to add on top.

INGREDIENTS

250g pasta (the photo shows the Nourish pasta)

1tsp crushed garlic

1bunch roughly chopped chives

255g Sheese sweet chilli spread

120g ‘This Isn’t Bacon’ lardons

METHOD

1. Boil your pasta, drain when cooked and place it back in the pan.

2. Cook the This Isn’t Bacon lardons in the oven or under the grill for five minutes.

3. Add in the crushed garlic, chives and the Sheese spread into the pan and stir it in on a low heat so the spread melts but doesn’t burn.

4. Scoop it out into a bowl and top with the warm This Isn’t Bacon lardons.