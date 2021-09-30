Sophie Clifton-Tucker of Little English/The Gibraltar Magazine and Jason Harper of B2 Projects are pleased to announce a second Big Band Night, after the success of their first one back in June.

Seniors Tea for Two is a monthly charitable initiative that welcomes the elderly for an afternoon of tea, coffee, and cakes over music and conversation. Unfortunately, these events have been stopped and restarted sporadically due to the pandemic.

The next event will take place on the 12th October, at the Theatre Café, as from 7pm (subject to change – please call to confirm beforehand and to book your place). You are able to purchase refreshments whilst there; there will also be a small charitable fund behind the bar for those who are unable to afford their drinks.

Loneliness amongst our senior citizens is unfortunately a very real issue. The ST42 team urge you to check on your neighbours, elderly friends, and family members. Just one little knock on a door can make more of a difference than we could imagine.

If you know of anyone who could benefit from these social meet-ups, please email [email protected]