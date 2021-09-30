-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Sophie Clifton-Tucker of Little English/The Gibraltar Magazine and Jason Harper of B2 Projects are pleased to announce a second Big Band Night, after the success of their first one back in June.

Seniors Tea for Two is a monthly charitable initiative that welcomes the elderly for an afternoon of tea, coffee, and cakes over music and conversation. Unfortunately, these events have been stopped and restarted sporadically due to the pandemic.

The next event will take place on the 12th October, at the Theatre Café, as from 7pm (subject to change – please call to confirm beforehand and to book your place). You are able to purchase refreshments whilst there; there will also be a small charitable fund behind the bar for those who are unable to afford their drinks.

Loneliness amongst our senior citizens is unfortunately a very real issue. The ST42 team urge you to check on your neighbours, elderly friends, and family members. Just one little knock on a door can make more of a difference than we could imagine. 

If you know of anyone who could benefit from these social meet-ups, please email [email protected]

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleNETFLIX Series Round-up
Next articleAddressing The Digital Skills Gap
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR