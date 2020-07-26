A thank you letter signed by over 900 senior citizens was presented to the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today. The letter thanks the Government for the measures that were taken to shield the elderly and to make their lives easier during lockdown, with Opposition support.

This was the idea of a small group of friends, all over the age of 70, who collected the signatures themselves in a short period of time through friends, family members and other contacts.

It was presented by Herminia Buckley, Paddy Grech, Gloria Macedo and Dunia Bautista.

The Chief Minister said: “The Government is touched by the action taken by this group of ladies. In the normal course of events it is not very common in life for people to stop and say thank you. The protection of our elderly has been recognised internationally as one of the reasons why Gibraltar did so well in combating the first round of the pandemic and why we lost nobody to COVID-19. Europe is now bracing itself for a second wave in the autumn and Gibraltar can rest assured that we will leave no stone unturned in the defence of our people from this deadly disease.”