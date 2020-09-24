Self isolation and Testing Requirements for Travellers from ‘Relevant Areas’

Civil Contingencies Emergency (Corona virus Infection Risks Mitigation and Control Measures no.4) Regulations make it a requirement for any person entering Gibraltar, who has been in a ‘Relevant Area’ in the 14-day period preceding his entry, to report to Borders and Coastguard Agency or Gibraltar Port Agency if arriving by vessel.

Travellers who declare having been to a ‘Relevant Area’ will be required to adhere to the following conditions:

Self-Isolate for five days. If you are staying in a hotel, you must remain in your room and not use any of the public areas.

Do not use public transportation with the exception of a Gibraltar Taxi booked via the Gibraltar Taxi Association – Tel: 20070027 / email: taxiassociation@gibtelecom.net You are required to inform them that you have arrived from a ‘Relevant Area’.Call 111 (or 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111) as soon as you reach the address where you will be isolating.

If you develop symptoms or feel unwell call 111 immediately even if you have been swabbed.

You must be swabbed on Day 1 and again on Day 5.

If you are not registered with the Gibraltar Health Authority(GHA) you can email any of the clinics below to arrange a private swab. You must consent to the clinic advising 111 of your result.

Maritime Medical Services Ltd – Tel: 035054075070 – email: info@mms.gi College Clinic – Tel: 2007777 – Email: Shipping@collegeclinic.gi

Specialist Medical Clinic – Tel: 20049999 – Email: info@smg.gi

We Care – 350 200 41448 – Email: info@wecare.gi

Exempt countries:

All EU countries, United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of man, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China.